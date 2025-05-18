NDLEA Arrests Ex-Convict With Illicit Drugs In Kaduna

Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, have arrested an 80-year-old ex-convict, Ayuba Ashiru, for the possession of 2.3 kilogrammes of skunk packaged in nylons and papers for retail.

The Public Relations Officer of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a press statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Ashiru was arrested on May 14, 2025, at Barazana Street, Dogarawa area of Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State, by officers acting on credible intelligence.

Babafemi said the suspect had been arrested and prosecuted by NDLEA for drug dealing offences, was convicted and served a 10-year jail term between 2014 and 2024.

“He claimed to have been in the illicit drug trade for the past 46 years,” the statement reads.

