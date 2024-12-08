NDLEA Arrests Engineer, Sizes 7.4Kg Cannabis

Share

On Sunday, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Egwu Phillip Inya, a building engineer while attempting to receive illicit drugs concealed in imported pressure machines.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement shared on the Agency’s website.

According to the statement, the arrest occurred on Monday, December 2, 2024, at Okeyson Motor Park in Enugu.

The suspect was apprehended when he arrived to collect three pressure machines containing 7.4 kilograms of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Egwu Phillip Inya, who claims to be a building engineer while attempting to take delivery of illicit consignments concealed in pressure machines imported from South Africa.

“The 42-year-old was arrested on Monday, December 2, 2024, at Okeyson Motor Park, Enugu, when he showed up to collect three units of pressure machines, inside which were hidden parcels of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 7.4 kilogrammes.”

“The illicit consignments arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on November 29, 2024. Acting on intelligence, NDLEA’s MMIA Strategic Command tracked the shipment through customs clearance to a logistics warehouse outside the airport.

“The intended collection point was unexpectedly moved to Enugu, where Inya was arrested during a follow-up operation.

