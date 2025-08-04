NDLEA Arrests Despatch Riders Distributing Illicit Drugs In Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three dispatch riders for distributing illicit substances around Abuja.

In a statement yesterday, the body said its officers conducted intelligence-led stop-and-search operations in the Gwarimpa, Jahi, and Galadimawa areas of the FCT on Wednesday.

It named the arrested suspects as Sabo Sule, 24; Samuel Nnamdi, 28; and Idris Jibrin, 28, adding that a total of 149.8 grams of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, were recovered from them.

“Two other suspects: Aliyu Abubakar, 25; and Adekunle Agbabiaka, 30, were arrested along AbajiGwagwalada expressway with 91.1kg skunk, a strain of cannabis on August 2,” the statement said.

It said that in Lagos, officers acting on intelligence on Saturday arrested one Joseph Michael with 3.3 kilograms of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, in Mushin.

The agency said another suspected drug peddler, Ibrahim Sulaiman, was nabbed in the Iwaya area of Yaba with 16.5 litres of skuchies on Friday.