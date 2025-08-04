New Telegraph

August 4, 2025
NDLEA Arrests Despatch Riders Distributing Illicit Drugs In Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three dispatch riders for distributing illicit substances around Abuja.

In a statement yesterday, the body said its officers conducted intelligence-led stop-and-search operations in the Gwarimpa, Jahi, and Galadimawa areas of the FCT on Wednesday.

It named the arrested suspects as Sabo Sule, 24; Samuel Nnamdi, 28; and Idris Jibrin, 28, adding that a total of 149.8 grams of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, were recovered from them.

“Two other suspects: Aliyu Abubakar, 25; and Adekunle Agbabiaka, 30, were arrested along AbajiGwagwalada expressway with 91.1kg skunk, a strain of cannabis on August 2,” the statement said.

It said that in Lagos, officers acting on intelligence on Saturday arrested one Joseph Michael with 3.3 kilograms of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, in Mushin.

The agency said another suspected drug peddler, Ibrahim Sulaiman, was nabbed in the Iwaya area of Yaba with 16.5 litres of skuchies on Friday.

