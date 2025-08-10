NDLEA Arrests Church GO Over Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday arrest the founder and General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, Prophet Adefolusho Aanu Olasele (alias Abbas Ajakaiye) for masterminding multiple shipments of illicit drugs into Nigeria.

In a statement issued by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the arrest said the development followed evading of arrest twice and fleing to Ghana to hide since June when operatives started trailing him after the seizure of two shipments of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis linked to him.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Adefolusho was arrested at his church located in Okun Ajah, Ogombo Road, Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday, 3rd August 2025, by NDLEA officers.

The operatives waited for him since morning to conclude the Sunday worship service in the evening before moving in on him the moment he stepped out of the church premises.

According to the statement, the first seizure of 200kg of the psychoactive substance was made at Okun Ajah beach on 4th June 2025, while another consignment of 700kg of the same substance was recovered from his delivery van on 6th July 2025.

In his statement, he admitted ferrying the illicit consignments through the waterways from Ghana into Nigeria, adding that he had fled to the West African country to hide after he escaped arrest twice in the recent past.