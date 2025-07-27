The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Chinese businessman, Liang Tak You, and an 80-year-old grandmother, Mrs Grace Ekpeme over drug peddling.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the arrest was made during a nationwide operation that uncovered consignments of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis strain stuffed in moimoi sachets, and Canadian Loud concealed in imported canned food items.

According to the agency, Mr Liang was arrested at the arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, July 25 following actionable intelligence.

He explained that NDLEA operatives, who had been tracking Liang from his port of departure, allowed him to pass through immigration and other airport protocols before arresting him on his way out of the airport.

The statement noted, “The suspect, who arrived in Nigeria from Bangkok via Dubai on an Emirates Airlines flight, is a Chinese national, naturalised and based in Malaysia.

“He reportedly travelled to Thailand to pick up two suitcases containing 50 parcels of Loud, weighing 26.10kg, before flying to Nigeria.

“In a separate incident, the octogenarian, Mrs. Grace Ekpeme, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, at Edet-Nsa Street, Base Site, Calabar South, Cross River State, with over 3kg of skunk, following intelligence reports on her drug trafficking activities.

“Also in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, July 23, intercepted a suspect, Chidi Agbafo, along the Epe–Ajah Expressway while transporting consignments of 21.7kg of Colorado—some of which were packaged in moimoi cooking sachets—and 3.8 litres of codeine-based syrup in a commercial bus en route to Warri and Oghara in Delta State.

“At the Apapa seaport in Lagos, a joint examination by NDLEA officers, Customs personnel, and other security agencies on Friday, July 25, uncovered 101kg of Canadian Loud.

“The drugs were factory-packed in 202 tins of imported food items labelled ‘Bean Salad Mix’ and concealed in two Toyota Sienna buses inside a container that originated from Canada”, the statement added.