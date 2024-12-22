""" """

December 22, 2024
December 22, 2024
  Home
  Metro & Crime
  3. NDLEA Arrests Businessman…

NDLEA Arrests Businessman For Cocaine Smuggling

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, said its operative has arrested a businessman identified as ‘I Just Got Back’ for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi who made this known on its official X handle said the  suspect, who had just returned from a foreign trip, initially raised suspicion due to his nervous demeanor.

NDLEA officials subjected him to a routine screening, during which wraps of cocaine began to fall from his body.

The statement said: “Narco-trend update: The moment #ndlea_nigeria officers intercepted an ‘I Just Got Back’ businessman, screened him, and wraps of cocaine began to ‘rain’ from his body.

“Who will tell them that NDLEA will always get them no matter the mode of concealment.

