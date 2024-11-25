NDLEA Arrests Businessman At Enugu Airport For Ingesting 90 Wraps Of Cocaine

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 50-year-old businessman, Osuoha Christian Iheanacho, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, for ingesting 90 wraps of cocaine. Osuoha was intercepted on Wednesday November 20, at the arrival hall of the Enugu airport during the inbound screening of passengers arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an Ethiopian airlines flight following months of intelligence and surveillance on him.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said he was subsequently placed on excretion observation during which he egested 90 pellets of cocaine weighing 2.019 kilograms in seven excretions.

Babafemi said investigation reveals that the suspect who operates phone and accessories business in Lagos and Gabon, Central Africa, travelled by road from Gabon to Douala, Cameroon from where he took a flight to Addis Ababa where he swallowed the pellets of cocaine while on transit and thereafter continued his journey to Enugu with Lagos as his final destination.

According to Babafemi, he deliberately complicated his movement to distort traces of his travel history unknown to him that he has been on NDLEA watch list for the past three months. In his statement, “Osuoha said he desperately needed the money from the criminal drug trade to boost his declining phone and accessories business.”

In another well-coordinated operation carried out by a Special Operations Unit of the Agency on Thursday November 21, head of a cocaine distribution cartel, 42-year-old Ndive Maxwell Obinna was arrested along with five of his associates at Ago Palace Way in Okota, Isolo, Lagos. A total of 2.412 kilograms of cocaine were recovered from them.

Other members of the drug trafficking organisation arrested along Obinna include:Okeke Gloria Ifeoma who is the syndicate’s stash keeper; Ikechebelu Emmanuel Chibuzor; Okorie Onyedikachi; Okonkwo Nnabugo Prince; and Okafor Blessing Anita.

In another related development, another drug syndicate operated by a Chinese man, 58-year-old Tianzhen Yen (alias Jackie) has been dismantled by NDLEA operatives following his arrest at his hotel in Ikeja area of Lagos.

Officers of the Seme Special Area Command of the Agency had on Thursday November 21, intercepted a 40-year-old suspect, Yakubu Emmanuel Mark in a commercial bus going to Ghana at the Gbaji checkpoint along BadagrySeme Expressway based on credible intelligence.

