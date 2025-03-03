NDLEA Arrests Angola Businessman Who Excreted 120 Wraps Of Cocaine At Kano Airport

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 42-year-old Angolan businessman, Mbala Dajou Abuba, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano for attempting to traffic a large consignment of cocaine, which he ingested, to Istanbul,Turkey.

Abuba, who is from the Zaire province in Angola was arrested on Tuesday, February 25, at the screening point of the Kano airport while trying to board Egypt Air flight MS 880 to Istanbul, Turkey via Cairo, after his body scan result confirmed he ingested illicit drug, he was thereafter placed under excretion observation during which he expelled 120 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.829 kilograms in seven excretions.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said, the suspect claimed he was into the business of township delivery services in Angola before delving into the illicit drug trade.

A similar attempt by an auto spare parts dealer, Okeke Ebuka Igwe, to send two parcels of 1.10kg cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola through the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, was thwarted by NDLEA operatives who arrested him on Mon – day February 24, following credible intelligence.

