The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 74-year-old man, Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed inside food items.

According to the agency, the suspect was apprehended at the airport’s departure hall while preparing to board a British Airways flight BA082 bound for Heathrow in London on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA spokesperson, in a statement issued on Sunday, revealed that a search of the suspect’s luggage uncovered large quantities of cocaine carefully hidden inside food items, including ground dry pepper.

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“A 74-year-old grandpa, Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka, has been arrested by operatives of the NDLEA at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after a large consignment of cocaine was discovered in foil papers and balloons concealed in his luggage.

“The septuagenarian, who claimed he was travelling to London, United Kingdom, for vacation, was arrested at the departure hall while attempting to board British Airways flight BA082 to Heathrow on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

“During a search of his luggage, blocks of cocaine weighing 11 kilograms were discovered concealed inside food items, including ground dry pepper, carefully wrapped in foil papers and balloons,” the statement partly read.

The anti-drug agency also reported several other arrests and drug seizures carried out in different parts of the country during the past week.

In Lagos, NDLEA officers arrested Maryam Olalowo at Ikad Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island while she was allegedly attempting to sell 89 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis. She was reportedly with her three children, including an infant, when the arrest was made.

Babafemi said the suspect admitted that the drugs belonged to her husband, Ibrahim Olalowo Olatunji, who was later arrested the same day after further investigation.

“Ibrahim confirmed ownership of the illicit drugs in his statement, while further investigation revealed that he had previously been arrested, convicted, and sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment for a similar offence in 2015,” the statement added.