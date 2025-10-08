NDLEA Arrests 54 Suspects, Seizes 1,506.57kg Of Drugs In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested 54 suspected drug traffickers with 1,506.57kg of various narcotic drugs.

The State commander of the anti-narcotic Agency, Commander of Narcotics Mitchell Ofoyeju, who disclosed this yesterday while presenting the operational scorecard of the command in Benin City, said the seizure of the drugs and arrest of the suspects took place in the month of September.

He added that a total of 66,078,57kg of skunk cannabis were destroyed by the Command in the period under review. The Commander, who said that the command recorded significant successes in its operations within the month, added that it was part of its concerted effort to combat drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

He gave the breakdown of the arrested suspects to include 43 males and 11 females. He also added that during the operation six illicit plantations spanning over 26.43 hectares were destroyed.

Ofoyeju explained that the destroyed plantations were located at Ugbogui Forest, Ovia South West, Ataroro Forest, Owan West, Urohi Forest, Esan West, and Ogu Forest, Igueben Local Government Areas of the state with an estimated yield of 66,078.5715kg of skunk cannabis.

“The command also intercepted 1,506.57kg of illicit drugs,” Mitchell stated while emphasising the command’s commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks operating within the state.

“The breakdown of the seized drugs is as follows: Cannabis Sativa 1,502. 26 Kg, psychotropic substances 4.27kg including tram- adol 3.964kg, nitrazepam 0.087kg, Swinol 0.0445kg, Danabol (Molly) 0.1163kg, methamphetamine 0.0184 Kg, cocaine 0.028 Kg and heroin 0.014kg,” he said.