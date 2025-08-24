NDLEA Arrests 50-Year-Old Woman For Trafficking Cocaine With Fake Pregnancy

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 50-year-old widow and fashion designer, Mrs Ifeoma Henrietta Ezewuike, for attempting to traffic 1.3 kilograms of cocaine using a fake pregnancy as disguise.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Ezewuike, who runs a fashion outfit, Golden Star Creation, in the Okota area of Lagos, was arrested at a bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, on Friday, August 22, 2025, while attempting to deliver the drug consignment to customers in Abuja.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, a follow-up operation at her residence in Ago Palace Way, Okota, led to the recovery of 200 grams of cutting agent used in processing cocaine.

Speaking after her arrest, Ezewuike, a mother of one, claimed she inherited the drug trade from her late husband, who died two years ago, despite being in the fashion business for over 20 years.

