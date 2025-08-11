NDLEA Arrests 46 Suspects, Seizes 40,000kg Drugs In Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, has arrested 46 suspects while seizing over 39,977 kilograms of assorted drugs in the month of July 2025.

The agency also destroyed seven cannabis plantations spanning 15.85 hectares across two Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking in Benin City while presenting the command’s July operations report, the Commander of Narcotics, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the raids were carried out in Ihama Road and other known drug hotspots across Edo State.

“The July result reflects the ongoing commitment to dismantling drug trafficking operations in the state. We apprehended 46 drug suspects, comprising 38 males and 8 females.

“A total of seven cannabis farms measuring 15.85 hectares across Oke Forest in Uhunmwonde and Ewere Forest in Uzebba, Owan West Local Government Areas, were destroyed.

“In all, we successfully took 39,983.294 kg of narcotic drugs out of illicit circulation. The breakdown of the drugs is as follows: cannabis, 39,977.644 kg; psychotropic substances, 5.5753 kg; methamphetamine, 0.26 grammes; cocaine, 0.0598 grammes; and 5.8 litres of codeine syrup,” he stated.

Ofoyeju added that the agency’s operations throughout July were driven by intelligence, which enabled the successful dismantling of several drug hubs and the arrest of high-profile traffickers.

“Among those apprehended was 49-year-old Alaba Monday, a suspected drug baron and long-wanted cannabis cultivator from Owan West. He was found at one of the illicit farms with eleven bags of processed cannabis weighing 115 kg.

“In a separate operation, 40-year-old Yusuf Isuku from Etsako West was intercepted along Wareke Road, Auchi, with 22 parcels of skunk—a potent cannabis strain—hidden in black Bacco bags filled with garri. The drugs weighed a total of 10.265 kg.

“Another arrest was made along the Igara-Auchi Road in Igara, where 48-year-old Josiah Friday from Akoko Edo was caught transporting five bags of cannabis weighing 36 kg concealed in black polythene sacks.

“Also taken into custody was Izunna Nwankwo, 26, from Ishielu Local Government Area in Ebonyi State. He was nabbed along Benin-Auchi Road with a large cache of psychotropic substances, including 15,400 capsules of tramadol, 200 tablets of swinol, 357 tablets of molly, and 54 bottles of codeine syrup.”

“The NDLEA has also focused on dismantling local drug markets, particularly along Ihama Road in Benin City’s GRA. Arrested during the crackdown were Emmanuel Onaji, 29, from Ogbadibo in Benue State, found in possession of Molly; Joshua Paul, 21, from Ovia North East, Edo State, caught with Loud; Prosper Titus, 20, from Gboko, Benue State, also caught with Loud; Andy Obioma, 28, from Kana in Rivers State; and 23-year-old Agu Emmanuel from Kachia, Kaduna State, likewise found with Loud.

Beyond enforcement, the NDLEA also made strides in drug demand reduction. According to the agency, 32 individuals received brief intervention counselling, while eleven persons are undergoing rehabilitation at the command’s facility. Several public sensitisation campaigns were held throughout the month, reaching an estimated audience of over 8,000 people.

Reiterating the agency’s resolve, Ofoyeju declared: “The command remains resolute in its mandate to eradicate drug trafficking in Edo State. We will ensure the prosecution of all those arrested and continue our efforts to dismantle the drug cartels threatening the social fabric of our communities.”