NDLEA Arrests 44 Suspects, Seizes Over 2,059kg Of Drugs In Edo

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it arrested 44 suspected drug traffickers and seized 2,059.83kg illicit drugs in November.

State Commander of the agency, Dr Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday in Benin City. Ofoyeju said the command’s heightened, intelligence-driven operations were strategically executed to ensure a peaceful and secure yuletide season across the state.

According to him, the arrests comprising 21 males and 23 females, reflect both the scale of the agency’s offensive and a worrying trend, particularly the rising involvement of women in drug trafficking.

“This is a negative development considering the strategic role of women in nationbuilding,” he cautioned. He said the command’s haul for November included 2,058.79kg of cannabis, alongside tramadol, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, codeine-based syrup, flunitrazepam, diazepam, swinol, and danabol (Molly).

The NDLEA boss said the agency also uncovered and destroyed a 0.58-hectare cannabis farm in Igbeshi Forest, Imiakebo, Etsako West, estimated to yield 1,459.745 kg of cannabis. “Our operations during the month under review have dealt significant blows to drug cartels.

“Forty-four suspects, both male and female, have been arrested, and substantial quantities of drugs weighing 2,059.83 kg were seized. “This sends a clear message to those involved in the drug trade to either desist now or face the full might of the law,” he said.

The commander disclosed that the command secured 17 convictions in November, with 126 cases currently pending at the Federal High Court, Benin. On the rehabilitation front, he said the agency counselled 21 clients as part of its drug demand reduction efforts.