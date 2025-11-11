NDLEA Arrests 39 Suspects With Over 2,477kg Of Narcotics In Edo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, have arrested 39 suspected drug traffickers with 2,477.59 Kg of narcotic drugs. State commander of the NDLEA, Mitchell Ofoyeju, made this known in a statement titled: operational scorecard for October 2025, which he made available to newsmen in Benin City yes- terday.

According to the state ment, the suspects consist of 27) males and 12 females. The statement added that, within the period under review, three cannabis sativa farms measuring 6.711192 hectares with an estimated yield of 16,777.98 kg were also destroyed.

A breakdown of the total 2,477.59 kg of seized drugs indicates that Cannabis Sa- tiva 2,476.87 kg; Tramadol 0.3575 kg; Nitrazepam 0.068 kg; Bromazepam 0.8141 kg; Diazepam 0.084 kg; Swinol 0.0036 kg; Danabol (Molly) 0.013 kg; Methamphetamine (abandoned) 0.0465 kg and Codeine Syrup 0.1 litre.

According to the statement, three cannabis farms located in the Ugbodo Forest of Ovia North East Local Government Area, covering an area of 6.71 hectares, with an estimated yield of 16,777.98 kg of illegal crops, were eliminated. The command’s prosecution unit also made significant strides in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking.