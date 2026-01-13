NDLEA Arrests 31 Suspects With 2,000kg Of Hard Drugs In Edo

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 31 suspected drug traffickers and seized 2,011 kilograms of narcotics in December 2025.

The command also intercepted five vehicles allegedly used in trafficking.

The Edo State NDLEA Commander, Dr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the operation demonstrates the command’s substantial progress in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse. In a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, he reaffirmed the command’s commitment to eradicating drug cartels through intensified operations and targeted raids.

“In December, a total of 31 suspected traffickers were apprehended across various drug hotspots in the state, including 20 males and 11 females,” Dr. Ofoyeju said. “The seized drugs comprised 1,020 kilograms of cannabis, 0.1399 kg of psychotropic substances, and 0.0003 kg of methamphetamine.”

The vehicles impounded in connection with trafficking activities include an ash-coloured Honda Accord (ABC 678 KK, Abuja), another Honda Accord (GGE 772 FB, Lagos), a gold Toyota Camry (ABJ 927 BG, Abuja), a black Toyota Camry Voltron (BWR 622 AW, Abuja), and a silver Toyota Camry (MUS 169 GN, Lagos).

On prosecution, the command’s unit secured two convictions, filed eight new cases, and currently has 104 cases pending at the Federal High Court in Benin City, reflecting the ongoing legal battle against narcotics offences.

In efforts to reduce drug demand, 24 clients (15 males, 9 females) were counselled and reunited with their families, while 11 individuals are undergoing rehabilitation.

Additionally, the NDLEA conducted three sensitisation programmes to raise awareness about drug abuse in the community.