NDLEA Arrests 3, Recovers N2.6bn Worth Of Drugs In Jigawa

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Jigawa State Command, has said that it arrested three suspects and recovered 195.300kgs of illicit drugs worth N2.6billion.

The agency’s Commander, Mr Musa Maina, who disclosed this at a news conference in Dutse yesterday, said the suspects, who are between the ages of 29 and 41, were arrested on Thursday and Friday during its intelligence operations in Gumel and Ungoggo Local Governments of Jigawa and Kano states.

Maina said the drugs recovered included tramadol tablet and pregabalin capsules estimated to cost over N2.6 billion.

“Those arrested are suspected to be members of a cartel that distributes illicit drugs to Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi and neighboring Niger Republic,’’ he said.

According to him, preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects used Dolen Kwana area, Birniwa and Maigatari Local Governments of Jigawa as their distribution points.

He added that a Toyota Sienna and 18-seater Toyota bus used by the suspects to transport the drugs were also confiscated. Investigation into the case is still ongoing,” he said.

Also speaking, Jigawa State Drug Abuse Control Committee Secretary, Mr Nura Ya’u, lauded the agency for the arrest.

