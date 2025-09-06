NDLEA Arrests 26 Suspected Traffickers, Recovers Drugs In Edo

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 26 suspected drug traffickers, just as it has recovered a total of 41,410.53 kilogrammes of various narcotic drugs from those arrested.

Commander of the Command, Mr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, who disclosed this in Benin City, the state capital while presenting the August 2025 progress report, noted that personnel of the command intensified operations, leading to numerous arrests, significant drug seizures, cannabis farm destruction, and crucial anti-drug abuse initiatives.

According to Ofoyeju, “The achievements were remarkable and underscored our proactive approach towards curbing drug-related crimes in Edo State. The 26 persons apprehended comprise twenty-two (22) males and four (4) females.

“A total of 41,410.53 kilogrammes of narcotics were seized, with cannabis accounting for over ninety-nine percent of the seized drugs, with 41,387.36 kilogrammes. Others are Tramadol 22.253 kilogrammes, Swinol 0.3085 kilogrammes, Danabol 0.0117 kilogrammes, Diazepam 0.5163 kilogrammes, Methamphetamine 0.0811 kilogrammes. There is also 400 ml of Pentazocine and 10 litres of Codeine cough syrup.”

Continuing, Ofoyeju said his command also destroyed four illegal cannabis plantations in the Ebule Forest, Owan West Local Government Area, covering a total area of 15.852732 hectares; just as he added that the destroyed farm had an estimated yield of approximately 39,631.83 kg of cannabis.

“Prominent among the arrests and seizures is the evacuation of sixty-nine bags of skunk, a strong strain of cannabis, from a three-bedroom bungalow at Uzebba in the Owan West Local Government Area of the state. A 54-year-old woman, Fodo Stella Sunday, who hails from the Owan West area of the state, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

“Similarly, the command raided a notorious drug location at RCC Junction, Sapele Road, Benin City, where three suspected drug traffickers were arrested with 2.05 kg of cannabis, 46 grammes of methamphetamine, 5 grammes of Danabol, 52 grammes of Swinol, 745 grammes of tramadol and 0.4 litres of Codeine. The suspects are Itua Oselumen, 41 years old, from Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State; Rabiu Yusuf, 38 years old, from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State; and Fahad Ahmed, 24 years old, who hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“As a result of the court vacation, no conviction was recorded in August; however, six charges were filed in the Federal High Court, Benin City. This commitment to legal proceedings highlights the agency’s dedication to ensuring justice for drug-related offences.

“In addition to enforcement activities, the NDLEA Edo State Command engaged in significant drug demand reduction efforts. Thirteen (13) clients received counselling services, while eleven (11) are currently undergoing rehabilitation. According to him, the command also held sensitisation programmes across various community locations, reaching hundreds of individuals.

“Key events included a Community-based campaign at Mesh Primary and Secondary School and Grace Baptist Church, as well as the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) and the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) youth programmes. These initiatives are pivotal in promoting awareness and educating the public about the dangers of drug abuse, thereby fostering a healthier community.”