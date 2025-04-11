Share

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday detained 22 suspects in possession of various quantities of illicit substances during a series of coordinated raids across the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen.

According to him, the arrests were part of intensified efforts by the State Commander, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, to combat drug-related crimes in the state.

He added that substantial quantities of assorted illicit substances, including cannabis sativa, suck and die, rubber solution, and various locally made arms, were recovered during the raid.

He also noted that investigations were ongoing to identify the dealers among the suspects, and those found culpable would be charged in court accordingly.

Muhammad-Maigatari assured the public that the agency remained undeterred by challenges, employing a proactive strategy in its operations and logistics to stay ahead of emerging drug threats.

“On April 10, the agency dislodged several drug hotspots located at the Dan’agundi Construction Site, Gwangwazo Area, Farm Center along Zaria Road, Tashar Rami, and Filin Idi in Kano.

“The operation underscores the command’s ongoing commitment to tackling drug trafficking and abuse, which continue to pose serious threats to public safety and the well-being of communities.

“In line with the agency’s public health strategy, individuals found to be drug users will be referred to the command’s Drug Demand Reduction Programme for counseling and rehabilitation.

“This dual approach aims not only to curb drug trafficking but also to support individuals struggling with substance abuse.

“The NDLEA remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate drug-related offences and ensure a safer environment for all.”

