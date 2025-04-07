NDLEA Arrests 2 Brothers At Lagos Airport With 5kg Of Cocaine In Walls Of Suitcases

Share

Operatives of a Special Operations Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested two brothers: John Abugu, 43, and Kenneth Abugu, 31, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos with five kilograms of cocaine concealed in walls of their suitcases while attempting to board a flight to India.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the two brothers were arrested at the Lagos airport on Thursday, April 3, following proactive processing of credible intelligence.

They claimed they were travelling to India for medical treatment, but when their suitcases were thoroughly searched by NDLEA officers, whitish powdery substances later confirmed to be cocaine were discovered on the walls of their bags.

In a similar development, NDLEA officers of the MMIA Strategic Command same day, Thursday, April 3, intercepted a 20-year-old Ghanaian – British man, Parker Darren Hazekia Osei with 36 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 19.40kg packed in a giant travelling bag.

The suspect who claims he is a student of Computer Science at East London University, UK, was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, at the E-arrival hall of the Lagos airport.

In his statement, the techie claims he lives with his parents in the UK, but left London about a week ago for Bangkok where he picked up the illicit drug consignment to deliver in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Kogi State have arrested a 33-year-old lady, Ngozi Ogili, while moving three kilograms of methamphetamine from Lagos to Abuja.

She was nabbed in a commercial transport bus along Okene-Lokoja highway on Monday, March 31. A follow up operation at her point of delivery in Apo mechanic area of Abuja led to the seizure of quantities of Loud and Colorado, both synthetic strains of cannabis.

In Abia State, NDLEA officers on Saturday, April 5, arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Nna Nnanna Felix with 1.6kg skunk, a strain of cannabis during a raid at Umunteke Asa, Ukwa West LGA, while another suspect David Chinemerem, 21, was nabbed with 2,050 ampoules of pentazocine at 7 Nnajiego Lane, Umuode road, Aba on Tuesday, April 1.

