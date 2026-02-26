NDLEA Arrests 19 Suspects, Seizes Illicit Drugs In Kano

The Kano State Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested 19 suspects and recovered a wide range of illicit substances in the Gezawa community in the Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Thursday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, Sadiq Maigatari, disclosed that the operation was conducted under the command of CN DY Lawal as part of the command’s ongoing “Operation Ramadan Mubarak.”

According to the statement, the items recovered during the raids include cannabis sativa, diazepam, Exol-5, the street product known as “Suck and Die,” rubber solution, pregabalin tablets, and other assorted controlled substances.

He noted that the exhibits are now in NDLEA custody as investigations continue.

The agency added that it would continue to welcome and rely on the cooperation of citizens who provide credible intelligence to help personnel root out the menace.

Speaking further, he reiterated that the NDLEA Kano Strategic Command remains committed to proactive enforcement and community partnership to dismantle supply chains and hold perpetrators accountable.

He further urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activities or illegal drug trafficking to the state command, noting that timely and accurate information from residents is critical to safeguarding public health, protecting families, and keeping neighbourhoods secure.

“In a decisive operation aimed at protecting public health and preserving the sanctity of Ramadan, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kano Strategic Command, has dismantled several drug joints in the Gezawa community, recovered a wide range of illicit substances, and arrested 19 suspects.

“Acting on credible intelligence provided by a concerned community member, NDLEA operatives moved without delay to dislodge the criminal activity.

“Our objective is simple: to ensure that our streets are safe and that residents can observe a peaceful and satisfactory Ramadan. If some individuals are not mindful of their faith, their health, and the safety of their neighbours, we will act to protect the wider community.

“The operation is in full alignment with the directive of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), CON, who has ordered sustained, non-stop efforts to suffocate drug trafficking and abuse across Nigeria.