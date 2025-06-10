NDLEA Arrests 18-Year-Old Niger National, 2 Others For Possession Of Illicit Drugs

Share

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has said that it arrested an 18-yearold Nigerien identified as Mohammed Isah for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The State Commander of the agency, Mitchell Ofoyefu, who disclosed this yesterday during the presentation of his first monthly operational scorecard in Benin City, said the suspect was arrested during a raid in the Oluku area of Benin City.

He said the suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine weighing 4 grams, cannabis sativa weighing 54 grams, tramadol 100mg weighing 6 grams, and Exol-5, with a weight of 28 grams.

He also disclosed that two suspects, namely Isaac Israel, 33, from Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, and 19-year-old Precious Zion, a female from Ogba Local Government Area of Rivers State, were arrested in connection with illicit drugs.

Ofoyefu said the suspects were arrested in connection with the interception and seizure of 74 and a half bags of cannabis sativa weighing 1,115kg, based on an intelligence report, at Oke community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that there is a direct link between drug trafficking and violent crimes. According to him, drug control is germane to Governor Monday Okpebholo’s fight against kidnapping and cultism in the state.

He said the Edo State Command of the agency will work assiduously in ensuring a safe and secure society for all.

“The negative impact of drug trafficking on local economies, investment opportunities, and the escalating costs to law enforcement and healthcare systems will be drastically minimised through the adoption of proactive drug control strat – egies.

“As the NDLEA continues to combat drug trafficking in Edo State, this latest operational scorecard highlights both the challenges and the resolve of law enforcement in the fight against illicit substances in the state.

“The community’s involvement and cooperation will be vital in winning the fight against drugs in our society,” the NDLEA commander said.

Calling for immediate and coordinated efforts to combat the risks associated with drug trafficking and abuse, he, however, advocated for proactive strategies and better resource allocation to address the drug problem.

He promised to remain steadfast in his mission to eradicate drug-related criminality and protect the youths from the devastating effects of addiction and trafficking.

