NDLEA Arrested 62,595 Suspects, 11,628 Convicted, 10.3m Kgs Illicit Drugs Seized In 51 Months

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has said that the agency arrested a total of 62,595 drug suspects (including 68 drug barons), seized 10,317,137.55 kilograms of assorted drugs, and secured the conviction of 11,628 offenders and destroyed 1,330.56553 hectares of cannabis farms between January 2021 and March 2025.

Marwa was speaking at a training workshop organised by NDLEA for the Nigeria Governors Spouses’ Forum in Abuja yesterday.

The NDLEA boss and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; used the opportunity to charge state governments to embrace and entrench communitybased interventions that will curb the impact of the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking at the grassroots in line with the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP).

In her keynote address, Senator Tinubu who was represented by wife of the Deputy Senate President, Hajiya Laila Jibrin Barau at the event which was also attended by the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Cheikh Ousmane Toure, as well as ECOWAS representative, Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, commended the NDLEA, and NGSF for the initiative aimed at advancing drug control efforts to the grassroots across the country.

