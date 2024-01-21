NDLEA Arrested 295 Drug Suspects In Rivers

The National Law Drugs Enforcement Agency (NSCDC), Rivers State Commander, Mr Ahmed Mamuda on Sunday said that the operatives had in 2023 apprehended 295 drug suspects across the state.

Those arrested were 237 males and 58 females. This was as the command seized 562.239 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs from the suspects, according to the sector commander.

He described the narcotics confiscated from the accused as cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, tramadol, codeine, Rophynol, and pentazocine.

Mamuda added that the command successfully convicted 115 males and 21 females, who also forfeited N1.2 million to the agency, with 47 cases still ongoing.

The commander also noted that the command was effective in rehabilitating 53 drug-dependent individuals who had been reconnected with their families.

He stated that in 2023, the command gave counselling and aftercare therapy to 112 male and 35 female drug users.

In 2023, the command carried out 118 drug misuse awareness and sensitization programs, he added.