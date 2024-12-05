NDLEA Arrested 14, 480, Seized Over 2.4m Kg Illicit Drugs In 10 Months – Marwa

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), arrested a total of 14,480 suspected drug traffickers between January and October 2024 in connection with the seizure of 2.4 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs at seaports, airports, land borders and communities across the country.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), stated this yesterday while briefing members of the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs, led by its chairman, Hon. Abass Adigun, who were on oversight visit to the national headquarters of the NDLEA in Abuja.

He said with the record of work done by the agency in the past 10 months, “we can say with certainty that we are on course to beat the performance of the previous three years.”

He said, according to a statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, that “between January 1 and October 30, 2024, we recorded 14,480 arrest of drug offenders, including 15 drug barons.

Within the same time, we have been able to secure 2,867 convictions in court. This is far more than what we have achieved in each of the past three years.

“Our seizures in 10 months amounted to 2.4 million kilograms of illicit drugs, which also surpassed last year’s record. We successfully located and destroyed 547, 378 kilograms of cannabis plantations.

Similarly, our drug demand reduction figure is on the positive side. In the past 10 months, the agency counselled and rehabilitated 6, 655 drug users.

“In the same breath, we conducted a total of 3,064 awareness campaigns and sensitisation lectures in schools, motor parks, worship centres, work places and communities, among others, which reached 1, 327, 181 people.”

He cited the largest single heroin seizure of 51.90kg in the history of the agency at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in February; securing life imprisonment sentences for some notorious drug traffickers; arrest of most wanted drug barons in Lagos and the recent passage of the NDLEA Act amendment bill as some of the milestones of the Agency in 2024.

While commending the lawmakers for their support in the outgoing year, Marwa urged them to remain steadfast so that the Agency can achieve more.

In his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs, Hon. Abass Adigun, commended the leadership and personnel of the Agency for their dedication to duty despite the often challenging circumstances under which they operate.

Share

Please follow and like us: