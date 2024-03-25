NDLEA Apprehends Man For Possession Of Hemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun State Command has revealed that it has arrested a 65-year-old man, simply identified as, Dauda Lamidi for reported possession of Cannabis sativa, also known as hemp.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Charles Odigie, the Command’s spokesperson, on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Odigie stated that the suspect was arrested along the Ibadan-Iwo expressway by men of the command while on operational duties.

He explained that the suspect was in possession of some dried substance suspected to be hemp, stored inside a two-litre gallon of engine oil.

He added that the substance weighed about 1.550 kg.

He further revealed that; the suspect is an ex-convict, who was convicted for the same offence in 2019 and was incarcerated in a correctional facility for three years.