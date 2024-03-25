NDLEA Apprehends Man For Possession Of Hemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun State Command has revealed that it has arrested a 65-year-old man, simply identified as, Dauda Lamidi for reported possession of Cannabis sativa, also known as hemp.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Charles Odigie, the Command’s spokesperson, on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital.
Odigie stated that the suspect was arrested along the Ibadan-Iwo expressway by men of the command while on operational duties.
READ ALSO:
- NDLEA Launches Massive Raids In Lagos, Edo, Ondo; Seizes 44,948 kg Drugs, 11 Vehicles
- NDLEA Alerts Nigerians On New ScamNDLEA Nabs 605 Drug Users, Secures 81 Convictions In Ogun
He explained that the suspect was in possession of some dried substance suspected to be hemp, stored inside a two-litre gallon of engine oil.
He added that the substance weighed about 1.550 kg.
He further revealed that; the suspect is an ex-convict, who was convicted for the same offence in 2019 and was incarcerated in a correctional facility for three years.