NDLEA Apprehend Suspected Drug Traffickers In Yobe

Two alleged drug traffickers have been arrested and detained in Yobe State by agents of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Command’s Principal Staff Officer, Media and Advocacy, Ramatu SB, provided newsmen with a notification of the arrest and seizure on Thursday.

The arrested suspects include 26-year-old Gapchiya Modu who was discovered to be in possession of 80 blocks of dried weed suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 60kg.

He was intercepted during a stop-and-search operation along Kano-Nguru Road.

Another suspect, Suleiman Mohammed, 37, was also arrested for being in possession of cannabis sativa weighing 5.0kg.

“On the 5th of September, 2023, a team of strike force officers of NDLEA Damaturu, while on stop and search operation intercepted one Suleiman Mohammed, 37 years old “M” for being in possession of 5 Blocks of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 5.0kg,” the notice released by the anti-narcotic agency said.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, recently issued a challenge to the agency’s officers and personnel saying, “Remain steadfast in your efforts to ensure that drug demand and supply are reduced to the barest minimum across the country.”