NDLEA Apprehend Qatar-Based Businessman, Others Over Drug Trafficking

Agu Evidence Amobi, a businessman in Qatar, and Uchegbu Onyebuchi Obi, another businessman, were apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with psychoactive substance consignments at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Amobi was detained on Saturday, December 30, at the MMIA’s terminal 2 while travelling to Doha, Qatar, on a Qatar Airways flight. Meanwhile, Obi was arrested that same day after a consignment of 72,000 tramadol 225mg pills was seized from him, which he had attempted to ship to Kano via a local flight.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi in a statement issued on Friday said that Amobi purchased the 1.30 kg of cannabis sativa in Enugu and had it delivered to Doha.

This allowed him to collect enough money to cover his rent in both Doha and Nigeria, as well as his three children’s school expenses. Amobi was apprehended with the drug hidden inside a bag of groceries, according to the agency.

Babafemi said the operatives of the agency at the airport’s domestic terminal also seized a carton that included 72,000 tramadol 250 mg pills, totalling a gross weight of 38.50 kg.

The statement stated that Uchegbu Onyebuchi Obi, who had transported the item to the airport for delivery to Kano, was apprehended shortly after the interception.

READ ALSO:

The statement claims that on Christmas Day in Yobe State, three individuals—Musa Sani, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Adamu Usman—were stopped by NDLEA officials patrolling the Nguru-Gashua route. The three were transporting 39 blocks of 15.7 kg of cannabis sativa and 128,500 pills of opioids.

“Follow-up operations the following day 26th December led to the arrest of the actual owner of the cannabis consignment, Ali Ibrahim (a.k.a Ramos) in Geidam where additional 208 blocks of the same substance were recovered from his house, bringing the total to 247 blocks weighing 94.74kg, while the owner of the seized opioids, Mustapha Goni (a.k.a Lolo) was equally arrested,” Babafemi added.

He announced also that “in Imo state, NDLEA operatives on Christmas eve, Sunday, December 24, while on patrol along Owerri – Onitsha expressway, intercepted a commercial bus driven by Peter Orji, 42, with 400 bottles of codeine syrup; 7, 590 pills of opioids including tramadol 225mg heading to Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

“While David Michael, 52, was arrested at Unguwa Ukku area of Kano on Sunday, December 24, with 49 blocks of cannabis weighing 42.6kg, Umar Abdullahi, 27, was nabbed with 27, 350 pills of opioids at Gadar Tamburawa area of the city same day. This is even as 45-year-old Yusuf Yahaya was arrested the same Christmas Eve along the Lagos-Ilorin expressway with 31.00kg of compressed cannabis in a commercial bus coming from Ibadan, Oyo State, to Kebbi State. Preliminary investigation revealed that he supplies illicit drugs to bandits in the Kebbi and Zamfara axis.”

In response to the event, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), expressed gratitude for the work that the officers and men of the Agency’s MMIA, Yobe, Kano, Kwara, and Imo Commands had done over the previous week.

Marwa gave them and their countrymen across the nation the assignment to keep pushing the boundaries of their offensive action against drug lords and cartels rather