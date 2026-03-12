NDLEA And Rehabilitation Of Drug Addicts

The surging menace of substance abuse by several adolescents in Nigeria has become a national challenge as well as a clear and present danger. But what is of increasing importance is the step taken by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stem its rising tide through both rehabilitation of the victims of drug abuse and public enlightenment as a preventive measure.

This was echoed by the piece of recent news made public by the Niger State Command of the NDLEA that 299 drug addicts were rehabilitated and counselled by the Command between January and December 2025. The noble aim of course, is to help them overcome drug abuse.

This brings to mind the revelation made by the Chairman/CEO of the Agency, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), back in December 2023 that the Agency rehabilitated and counselled 29,400 drug users within his first three years in office. Marwa added that the Agency seized 7,590 tons of illicit drugs and substances worth over N800 billion and arrested 42,105 drug offenders within the same period. Of significance was the promise made to establish six rehabilitation centres, with one per geo-political zone, across the country.

He spoke during a visit by Christopher Musa, the then Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to NDLEA’s headquarters in Abuja. These are certainly commendable initiatives by the Agency which should be sustained. According to the Niger State Commander of the Agency, Commander Shehu Nomau Gwadabawa, the rehabilitation of the substance abusers was one of the command’s remarkable achievements in 2025.

Gwadabawa revealed that 125 drug dealers, comprising 124 males and one female, were arrested and have all been taken to court. He made this known during an exclusive interaction with journalists in his office at Minna. He also stated that the command rehabilitated 16 clients, noting that they were brought to the facility for rehabilitation and were all fully freed of drug use and reintegrated into society.

He also revealed that the Command embarked on a 219- day public awareness campaign on drug abuse between January and December 2025, targeting school children, community members, and organisations across the state. This is the way to go. But what are the most usually abused drugs and how does the rehabilitation of drug addicts play out? The most commonly abused substances include cannabis, tramadol, codeine, and heroin.

There are however, emerging trends in the abuse of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine. As for rehabilitation it usually begins with a medically supervised detoxification of the victim’s body to manage withdrawal symptoms. Therapeutic interventions come next, including counselling and behavioural therapy, address psychological aspects and equip individuals with coping strategies.

Dual diagnosis treatment addresses any cooccurring mental health issues. As Marwa has reiterated, drug abuse is central to criminalities in the country, adding that operatives of the agency have been “ferocious and aggressive in denying criminals access to illicit substance”. Apart from that drug addiction negatively affects the economy as the workforce is significantly depleted.

That is especially so as the potentially agile youth have wasted their precious time and energy on the frivolous lifestyle of smoking cannabis, alcoholism and drug addiction. In terms of collaboration Musa commended the Agency for prompt response in tackling drug problems across the country, adding that the country’s armed forces would strengthen its synergy with the NDLEA.

“We have seen the number of arrests being made and how the world has now seen that Nigeria is taking positive measures to address this drug issue, this I think is highly commendable,” he said.

“So, this tells you what drugs do, it gives you a lot of fake confidence and with usage over time they become addicted and when they become addicted it becomes dangerous to them and they become a danger to everyone close to them.” To remedy the sad and saddening situation, each and every one of us has to rise to the clarion call by the NDLEA to play our part in the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).

So, as parents and guardians we have to ensure that our children are not made vulnerable to easy prey in the well woven web of substance abuse, sometimes due to peer pressure. Similarly, teachers should play their critical roles as parents to the pupils and students outside their homes. The students should be taught the grave implications of drug abuse and not compromise their future for an hour of leisure.

Also, traditional and religious leaders should add their voices to preach against what has become the evil that affects us all. Meanwhile, the NDLEA should keep collaborating with other relevant agencies, security operatives, organisations and the media in sustaining its bold and brilliant vision to save the nation from a smoky future as being masterminded by the unrelenting drug lords.