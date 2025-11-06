NDLEA Alerts On Fake Medicinal Cannabis, Recovers Large Consignment, Arrests Kingpin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has alerted the Nigerian public about the circulation of dangerous illicit substances being falsely packaged and marketed to the public as medicinal cannabis.

The public alert comes on the heels of credible intelligence, which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old drug kingpin, Afeez Salisu (a.k.a Malu) on Saturday, November 1, at his 2 Akala Street, off Umoru Street, Idi Oro, Mushin-Lagos enclave from where he was packaging and distributing the fake medicinal cannabis in designer pouches and cups.

According to a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy of NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, a total of 16.4 kilograms of dangerous and synthetic strains of cannabis including Colorado, Arizona, Canadian Loud and Ghana Loud packaged in designer pouches and cups labeled as medicinal cannabis, were recovered from his store.

The Agency therefore wishes to warn Nigerians, especially the youth that these so-called medicinal products are, in reality, adulterated and highly potent strains of dangerous psychoactive substances, and are not the regulated, safe pharmaceutical preparations they are purported to be.