NDLEA Alerts Nigerians On New Scam

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called on the members of the public to be more vigilant and wary of some fraudsters impersonating the officers of the agency in a bid to defraud them.

This was contained in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph by the NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi.

According to him, the fraudsters call unsuspecting citizens to inform them of the arrest of their relatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja Lagos or any other international airport in Nigeria with illicit drugs upon arrival in the country.

“After throwing the family members into panic, the scammers then make a demand of millions of naira to facilitate the release of such persons from NDLEA custody. Wehave thwarted a number of such bids in the past when the family members called the Agency’s official contacts for help or clarification.

“At the moment, there is one such scenario the Agency has just investigated. In this case, the picture of a Nigerian man based in the US is being circulated with audio of a purported NDLEA officer negotiating the payment of N5 million with a female relative for the release of the US-based Nigerian man purportedly arrested at the Lagos airport on Friday 22nd March upon his arrival with a ‘contraband,’” Babafemi explained. READ ALSO: NDLEA secures 59 convictions within a year in Akwa-Ibom

He noted that just like in previous instances, the anti-narcotic agency's investigation showed that the current incident is the work of scammers. "No NDLEA officer is involved in the audio conversation and the person whose photo is attached to the audio recording being circulated is not in our custody at MMIA or any of our Commands either as of yesterday or any other day. He advised the family members involved in the case not to part with their hard-earned money to scammers. "Nigerians with loved ones abroad are also urged to keep discussions on travel plans of their relatives to themselves to avoid the hijack of such by criminal elements for devious schemes," he cautioned. For those who may have a similar challenge, the NDLEA's spokesman advised them to feel free to seek help or clarification through any of these contact lines: +2347064670026 and +2348033326327.