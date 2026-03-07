The State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Anambra state command, CN Onubogu Charles Orakwue, has called for an introduction of a mandatory Drug Integrity Test as a prerequisite for admission into Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and all tertiary institutions across the nation.

He stated that this is a national campaign, which was conceived by the NDLEA to stamp out or at least, reduce to the barest minimum, the use of illicit drugs by youths and promote a healthy frame of mind, which is necessary for academic excellence by students.

CN Orakwue, who said this at the office of the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Oko, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, when he led a team of NDLEA officials on an advocacy visit recently, lamented the menace of drug abuse among the youths.

The NDLEA state commander further stated that the agency has visited six tertiary institutions in Anambra state, where they called on the school authorities to factor in drug integrity test as a prerequisite for admissions, adding that the fight to end drug abuse is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders.

In her address, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, welcomed the guests and commended NDLEA for their passionate drive to stamp out illicit drug abuse in the society, stressing that drug abuse continues to disrupt academic performance and put many young people at the risk of health complications in Nigeria tertiary institutions.

She, however, suggested that a law be enacted by the National Assembly that will make it mandatory for all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to introduce drug integrity test before admissions. She stated that this is the only way to ensure total compliance by all tertiary institutions.

The Deputy Rector, Academic, Dr. Nkiruka Akabuike, lent support to the Rector’s suggestion and further requested NDLEA to consider including secondary schools in the advocacy campaign as this will provide the opportunity to tackle the problem of drug abuse from cradle.

The polytechnic librarian, Dr. Nwabu Ezemba, on her part, urged NDLEA to take care of rehabilitating candidates who fail drug test during admission exercise. She stated that this will assist the candidates to overcome drug addiction and be qualified for admission at their next attempt.

Other principal officers of the polytechnic which include the Deputy Rector Administration, Dr. Ferguson Ezeokafor, the Registrar, Mr Adeleke Ayoola and the Bursar, Mr. Jasper Anunike were all present to receive the NDLEA Commander and his entourage.