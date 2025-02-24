NDLEA: 3m Nigerians Suffer Drug Addiction In Northwest

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday revealed that approximately three million people in the North-West geopolitical zone are struggling with drug addiction.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, made this disclosure during the flag-off ceremony of the North-West geopolitical zone campaign against the use of illicit drugs in Kaduna State.

According to the NDLEA boss, the sensitisation campaign with the theme ‘Stop drug abuse and domestic violence in our communities’ is a testament to the commitment to building a society free from the devastating consequences of substance abuse.

The sensitization program was facilitated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the National Law Drug Enforcement Agency.

He noted that the North-West zone, comprising seven states of Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto, has been ravaged by the scourge of drug abuse, with Kano having the highest prevalence rate of 16%.

READ ALSO

The NDLEA boss emphasized the need for collective action to combat drug abuse, calling on state governments, lawmakers, local authorities, and private stakeholders to partner with the agency to ensure lasting solutions

“We are faced with a major public health crisis. The 2018 National Drug Use Survey conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed an alarming reality: 14.3 million Nigerians aged 15–64 use psychoactive substances.

“A closer look at the North-West geopolitical zone presents an even more concerning picture. With an estimated 25 million people in 2016, this zone remains the most populous in Nigeria. The survey estimated that 12% of the region’s population—approximately three million people—are drug users.

“The success of this campaign requires the support of everyone. Parents, community leaders, traditional rulers, pastors and imams must strengthen their resolve to prevent drug abuse, support those affected by it, and ensure that drug traffickers face the full force of the law.

Share

Please follow and like us: