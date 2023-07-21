Ndiomu’s Distraction Dangerous To Niger Delta Development – Muturu

Francis Muturu, one of the Niger Delta ex-agitators has warned that the ongoing attempts to distract the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu is dangerous to the development and peace of the region.

Muturu popularly known as General Aboy, a businessman and former aide to the Delta State Governor, noted that Ndiomu had shown the needed capacity to turn around the fortunes of the region.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Ndiomu, the foremost security expert, noted that the PAP boss should be celebrated for his courage to fight corruption in the PAP.

He said Ndiomu deserves commendation for floating the new PAP cooperative scheme aimed at transforming ex-agitators from stipend dependants to entrepreneurs.

Muturu pledged total support for Ndiomu saying that PAP contributed to his success in life and that he would not stand Akimbo and watch anybody kill the programme which is better positioned now than ever before.

He continued “Ndiomu has carried out far-reaching reforms in the PAP. He has also championed the economic emancipation of ex-agitators through his unique cooperative scheme which is aimed at empowering the ex-agitators to become economically self-reliant, wealth creators and employers of labour”

“The PAP boss mustered the courage to fight corruption and to stand up against briefcase contractors. He deserves commendation. I am calling on self-seeking individuals in the region to stop distracting Ndiomu.

“PAP has made me what I am today. I no longer think about N65,000 monthly stipend. I now think big. I will never stand aloof and watch people destroy the scheme.

In his remarks, Ndiomu urged the people, especially other ex-agitators to emulate Muturu.

He described the former warlord as one of the shining lights of the amnesty programme and restated his commitment to sustaining the peace in the region and empowerment of ex-agitators.