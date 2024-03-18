Ndiomu Bows Out As PAP Administrator, Hands Over Baton To Otuaro

The immediate past Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme ( PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd) on Monday handed over the leadership baton to the newly appointed Dr. Dennis Otuaro.

In a brief ceremony, Ita Henshaw, Technical Assistant to the former Interim Administrator handed over the notes to Otuaro.

In his remarks, Otuaro pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

He said he would use his opportunity in office, to ensure that the Niger Delta region enjoys quality service.

While he also assured of commitments to the ideals of PAP, he appealed to members of staff to cooperate with him in moving the office to its enviable heights.

“I need everybody’s cooperation here to take this programme to greatness. My appeal here is that from today we should back the crowd and face the job. I need everyone’s cooperation so we don’t disappoint the President, the NSA, the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

“I believe in this country. Everything about me is in this country and it is also in the Niger Delta.

“We will streamline whatever that we know that is giving us the load to provide excuses, we must streamline some things and we’ll work together,” he stated.