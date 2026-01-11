New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 11, 2026
Ndidi Out Of Eagles’ Semi-Final Clash Against Morocco

The Super Eagles will be without their captain, Wilfred Ndidi, for the semi-final match against Morocco at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ndidi will miss the game because of a suspension. He picked up a yellow card during Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Algeria on Saturday.

The booking means he has now received two yellow cards in the tournament, having earlier been booked in the match against Mozambique.

Before the Algeria game, Ndidi was already at risk of suspension, along with Calvin Bassey and Frank Onyeka.

However, Ndidi was the only one among them who received another yellow card, which automatically rules him out of the semi-final

