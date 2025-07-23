Ndidi Negotiates Personal Terms With Man United

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi may be heading for one of the biggest moves of his career as reports suggest that Manchester United have opened personal talks with him over a potential transfer.

Ndidi, 28, has been a key figure at Leicester City for several years, winning major honours such as the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and most recently the EFL Championship, which secured the club’s return to the English Premier League.

Despite his achievements with the Foxes, the Nigerian is now ready for a new challenge. With just a year left on his contract and a reported £9 million release clause following Leicester’s relegation two seasons ago, he is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

Manchester United are among the clubs keen on signing the experienced midfielder. Under new manager Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils are looking to rebuild and add solidity to their midfield.

Though the club signed Uruguayan international Manuel Ugarte to strengthen that department last season, the South American has struggled to adapt to the fast-paced and physical nature of English football.

United now see Ndidi, with his proven track record in the Premier League, as a more suitable option.