Ndidi Loses Coach As Leicester Fire Cooper

Share

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi faces the remainder of the Premier League season without Steve Cooper, as Leicester City have parted ways with their coach following a dismal run of form.

The club announced Cooper’s dismissal on Sunday after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea left the Foxes hovering just above the relegation zone in 16th place.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will have to play under a new coach at Leicester City Cooper, who was appointed just five months ago after the departure of Enzo Maresca, oversaw a challenging period for Leicester.

Despite his efforts, the newly promoted side has struggled, failing to win in their last four league outings and amassing only 10 points so far this season.

Leicester City released a statement confirming the decision, thanking Cooper and his assistants, Alan Tate and Steve Rands, for their contributions.

Leicester City said: Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect. “Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club.

Share

Please follow and like us: