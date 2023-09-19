Ndidi, Iheanacho’ll get big clubs soon –Sodje

Ex-international Sam Sodje has backed Super Eagles players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, to get new clubs in the top leagues soon after the Leicester City stars failed to secure transfers away from the Championship side at the last summer window.

Iheanacho and Ndidi were linked with several clubs at the recently closed window following the relegation of Leicester City to the Championship but their fans were left disappointed that no top-flight clubs were able to sign up the two players.

Iheanacho was particularly courted by Crystal Palace and Everton but none of the two clubs were able to pull a deal through. Ndidi suffered a similar fate as he was very close to joining Nottingham Forest and will now be disappointed the deal couldn’t see the light of day.

Sodje, a former Leeds United defender, said the poor showing of Leicester City negatively impacted the players’s rating which affected their chances of securing moves away from the club.

The former Brentford star said the Championship is a tough league and the players must seize the platform to seal new deals that will see them play top-flight football again.

“I think the players would be disappointed that they couldn’t secure moves out of Leicester City but they are very good players and I am certain they are going to get their chances soon. It is hard for them because their club got relegated, this probably affected their chances in the last window but the Championship is equally a tough league and they can use that platform to get new clubs,” he said.

The two players are key members of the Super Eagles and Sodje said playing in the lower league in England shouldn’t affect their places in the squad.

“The fact that they play in the Championship shouldn’t affect the Eagles or their own chances in the team. That league is so tough, I played there for several years. When we don’t have a good system or base for the national team it will always affect us but these are players who have been part of the team for a long time and are still active for their clubs, they should be allowed to compete for places in the squad with other players,” he said.