Ndidi: I Hosts Thousands Of Ajegunle Kids To Inspire Hope, Greatness

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has revealed that his annual football festival for children in Ajegunle, Lagos, is more than just an event but his way of giving back, inspiring hope, and helping the next generation believe in their dreams.

Ndidi, in collaboration with the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, on Saturday, hosted about 3,000 children at the 2025 Maracana Children’s Fest with Ndidi and Friends.

The event, held at the famous New Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle, saw 156 football matches played across 19 pitches.

Ndidi was joined by several Super Eagles teammates including Victor Osimhen, William TroostEkong, Victor Boniface, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Tolu Arokodare, and Falconets’ star defender, Asiata Isiaka.

“I feel amazed and very happy. Every year we come here in December and June like this to do this and I see more improvements, more smiles. It’s not just about football.

For me, this is about hope. When these kids see the players they admire on TV in real life, it creates a different kind of fire in them one that says, ‘I can be like him too.’ That’s why I do this.

“The joy on their faces, the energy, it’s magical. Some of them come back every year, and each time they’re more eager, more inspired. It tells me we’re doing something right.q loo in “I want to show them that someone who once walked the same rough streets, faced the same challenges, can rise and succeed. It’s possible.

That’s the message.” Eagles star striker, Osimhen, praised the initiative and spoke on why he chose to be part of it. “Ajegunle is a big place, This is not my first time here.

It has produced some of the best footballers this country has ever seen. So when Wilfred invited me, I didn’t even think twice. I said, ‘I’m coming.’ And I’m here.” Super Eagles captain, Troost-Ekong, was visibly impressed by the scale and organisation of the event.

“This is my first time here, and honestly, I’m blown away. To see so many children not just playing football but being guided, mentored, and encouraged, that’s powerful.”

