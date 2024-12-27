Ndidi Fetes Ajegunle Children On Boxing Day

Share

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, brought festive cheer to the city of Ajegunle in Lagos State on Boxing Day, hosting a party for about 2,000 children at the iconic Maracana Sports Centre.

The former Genk of Belgium star, who melted the hearts by actively serving food to the children and distributing food items, said the idea of the event was to create memorable Christmas experiences for the children.

The 28-year-old shared that childhood Christmas memories motivated him to host the party, and he is thrilled to have brought smiles to the children’s faces.

The midfield star organised the event in collaboration with the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation and Fatai Ayoola, chairman of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government.

“I grew up in the barracks like many people know but I didn’t have experience like this,” Ndidi said. “This is about giving back to society; it is specifically to put smiles on the faces of the children, and create exciting memories of Christmas for them by dancing, eating and drinking with them during this season.

“We did a programme here last June, and some of them came to play football. Now, we are trying to create these exciting memories during Christmas.”

Yemi Idowu of the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation said he is happy that the collaboration with Ndidi on the project has brought succour and happiness to the faces of the children in the locality.

Idowu, who is also the CEO of Cana Sports, enjoined well-meaning Nigerians to embrace humanitarian efforts to bring joy to the needy, especially in a season like this.

“This is something we do annually to celebrate with the kids in Ajegunle,” Idowu said. “Having someone like Ndidi join us elevates the experience. As you can see, the children are happy and we have to thank Ndidi for his support on this venture, especially his financial support.

This is to also tell other rich Nigerians to remember the needy, especially during these difficult times, it is rewarding to spread love,” he said.

The Chairman of the local government, Ayoola, expressed delight at how the programme has impacted the children in the council and thanked the organisers for choosing to make it a grand party for the kids.

“We accredited children at the LGA secretariat and organised proper crowd control at Maracana Park,” Ayoola explained. “It’s heartwarming to see these kids enjoy themselves, especially with a personality like Ndidi in attendance.”

Ndidi added that the choice of Ajegunle for the gestures stems from its history of producing football talents and the desire to contribute to the restoration of its past story

“Growing up, I heard about big names that came out of Ajegunle. I had been hearing about Ighalo even before we met in the national team. But I think that those things are no longer there like in the past and I believe coming back and contributing is crucial because it’s about more than just football now,” he added.

“This is just the beginning,” he concluded. “The goal is to make this bigger and better each year. It’s about creating lasting memories and showing these kids they are seen and valued.”

Share

Please follow and like us: