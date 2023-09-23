Ndidi Debunks Transfer Speculation

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has debunked the transfer speculation that surrounded his departure from the English Championship club, BSNSports. com.ng reports.

After the club suffered relegation last season, Ndidi is one of the top players speculated to be on his way out of the team. But the Nigerian international chose to stay despite offers from top European teams.

While speaking to the club media, Ndidi said there was no time he had an intention of leaving the club. ” To be honest, no.

“Because when he (Maresca) came, he tried to explain his philosophy and also the simplicity of the game and I just feel like it’s something I can actually learn from.

“I’ve been open-minded to try and learn more about his philosophy and his style of game and it’s been going well. I’m happy that I’m here.

“There’s no time that I wanted to leave. Sometimes I saw the news and I was just laughing because it wasn’t true”, he said.