April 21, 2025
Ndidi Becomes Third Eagles Star To Suffer EPL Relegation

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has become the third Nigerian international to be relegated from the English Premier League this season, following Leicester City’s 1-0 home defeat to title-chasing Liverpool yesterday.

The loss sealed Leicester’s drop to the EFL Championship, marking the fifth time the club has been relegated from the English top flight.

Ndidi featured in the game but was substituted late on as Liverpool tightened their grip on the title race.

With just 18 points from 33 matches, and five games left to play, Leicester’s fate is now sealed, joining a growing list of clubs with Nigerian internationals falling out of the Premier League this season.

Earlier in the campaign, Southampton, home to fellow Super Eagles players Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo, were the first side to confirm relegation.

