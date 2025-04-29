Ndidi Available To Leave Leicester City F or £9m Release Clause

Wilfred Ndidi has a £9 million relegation release clause inserted in his Leicester City’s contract, it has been revealed.
Ndidi penned a new three-year contract with the Foxes last summer.
According to the BBC, the clause was activated when Leicester City were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship two weeks ago following a 1-0 loss to newly crowned champions, Liverpool.
The 28-year-old had the chance to leave the King Power Stadium on a free transfer last summer but instead opted to remain at the club.
Leicester City also rejected an offer for the player from Ligue 1 club, Monaco, in January.
Ndidi joined the Foxes from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk in 2017.
