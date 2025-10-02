NDIC’s Enhanced Coverage Now Protects Nearly All Depositors – MD

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has disclosed that nearly all depositors in the country’s financial system are now protected under its enhanced coverage framework.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Corporation, Mr. Thompson Oludare Sunday, stated this on Thursday during the NDIC Special Day at the ongoing Abuja International Trade Fair.

Giving updates, he revealed that 98.98% of depositors in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), 99.27% in Microfinance Banks (MFBs), 99.34% in Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), and 99.99% in Payment Service Banks (PSBs) are now fully covered.

According to him, the expansion in coverage followed the upward review of the maximum deposit insurance limits across different categories of financial institutions.

“Currently, the NDIC insures depositors of Deposit Money Banks, Mobile Money Operators, and Non-Interest Banks up to a coverage limit of ₦5 million,” Sunday explained. “Depositors of Payment Service Banks, Microfinance Banks, and Primary Mortgage Banks are insured up to ₦2 million. This provides stronger assurance to millions of Nigerians that their savings are safe.”

Sunday cautioned Nigerians to remain vigilant against fraudulent financial schemes.

“It is important for Nigerians to remain vigilant against Ponzi schemes and other fraudulent investment platforms. Always ensure your funds are placed only in Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed banks, all of which are covered by NDIC’s deposit insurance,” he warned.

He noted that in the event of bank failure, depositors with funds above the insured limit first receive payments up to the maximum coverage, while any balance is settled through liquidation dividends—proceeds from the sale of the bank’s assets and recovered debts, shared on a pro-rata basis.

Citing the revocation of Heritage Bank’s licence on June 3, 2024, Sunday said the NDIC promptly reimbursed insured depositors through the Bank Verification Number (BVN) platform in partnership with NIBSS.

“Depositors with sums exceeding ₦5 million were first paid up to the insured amount, while liquidation dividends commenced on April 25, 2025, and continue as asset sales and debt recoveries progress,” he said.

Earlier, President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu, represented by Sir Agaba Idu Jideani, commended the NDIC for aligning its interventions with the theme of 2025 fair, Sustainability, Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation.

He highlighted NDIC’s four broad mandates, Deposit Guarantee, Banking Supervision, Pension Resolution, and Banking Regulation as critical pillars of Nigeria’s financial system.

“By extending deposit insurance coverage beyond deposit money banks to include microfinance banks, mortgage banks, non-interest banks, payment service banks, and mobile money operators, NDIC has shown responsiveness to the evolving dynamics of Nigeria’s financial landscape,” he said.

Obegolu also called for stronger recognition of women in enterprise, noting that empowering women-owned businesses is essential for national economic growth.