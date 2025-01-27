NDIC Wants Inclusion Of Deposit Insurance Module In ICAN Exams

Share

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called for the inclusion of deposit insurance module in the curriculum of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

A statement by Hawwau Gambo, the Acting Head, Communication and Public Affairs of the Corporation in Abuja on Sunday, said Mr Bello Hassan, the Managing Director of NDIC, made the call in an engagement with ICAN members.

Hassan said that the inclusion had become essential to enhance understanding of the deposit insurance scheme among ICAN members. He said that ICAN members represented a significant portion of potential bankers and bank examiners.

He reiterated the need for the institute to ensure that its members upheld the highest values of integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties as auditors.

Hassan said that the corporation and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) relied on the works of ICAN members’ as external auditors in their risk-based supervision of banks.

Mr Davidson Alaribe, the President of ICAN in the engagement, commended NDIC for its continuous compliance to the highest standards of integrity and transparency which were critical in safeguarding depositors’ funds.

Share

Please follow and like us: