NDIC To Probe Directors Of 183 Closed Microfinance, Mortgage Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is set to begin the investigation of the directors and officers of the 183 banks whose licences were revoked earlier this year. Managing Director Bello Hassan said this at a one-day capacity-building workshop for law enforcement agencies on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the law enforcement agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Nigerian police, among others, would soon be called to investigate sharp practices by the directors of these defunct banks.

He said: “As you are all aware, the Central Bank of Nigeria recently revoked the banking licenses of 183 Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) which may require you to be called upon to investigate some of the directors and officers of these institutions with a view to bringing to book those found culpable in the collapse of these institutions,” he said.

Hassan, represented by Henry Fomah, Head of the Legal Department of NDIC, noted that through collaborative efforts of agencies, 12 prosecution cases were currently ongoing at various courts. He said: “There are 25 ongoing investigations at the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), 11 with the EFCC and five concluded investigations with the Federal Ministry of Justice for advice and prosecution.”

This, he said, would bring to the book errant directors, officers, managers of these banks that led to their collapse adding that a stable financial system could not be guaranteed if the banking industry was not well sanitised.

“The corporation, whilst bearing in mind the positive impact of such collaboration will continue to strive at enhancing the synergy between all of us in the areas of law enforcement relating to investigation and prosecution of financial malpractices.”