NDIC To Depositors: Ensure Accuracy Of Account Information

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Thompson Oludare Sunday, has urged bank depositors to always ensure that their account information is up-to-date.

In his speech at the NDIC’s Special Day at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos on Tuesday, Mr. Sunday, who was represented by the Director of Dispute Resolution at the NDIC, Mr. Oluwole Sule, stated that by ensuring that all the information required of a bank account is upto-date, including that it is linked with the right Bank Verification Number (BVN), depositors would be helping the corporation to facilitate prompt reimbursement in the unlikely event of a bank failure.

He said: “It is important to emphasize that the safety of bank deposits is a shared responsibility among banks, regulators, and indeed depositors. Depositors must ensure that their account information is up-to-date, including linking their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to all accounts.

They must also protect their account details to prevent unauthorized access. “To facilitate prompt reimbursement in the unlikely event of a bank failure, depositors are advised to maintain an alternate account in another bank with matching personal information and ensure that their BVN is linked to all such accounts.

” The NDIC boss also advised depositors to promptly report any suspected irregularities in their accounts to their banks, noting that banks are required to resolve such issues within two weeks. He further advised that, “if unresolved or unsatisfactorily done, complaints should be escalated to the NDIC or the CBN through the appropriate channels.”