NDIC Shines At 2024 Federal Public Service Innovation Competition

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) emerged as both the over – all winner and third runner-up (3rd place) out of 155 competing entries from across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) at the 2025 Federal Public Service Innovation Competition.

This remarkable achievement was announced by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOSF), Mrs. Didi WalsonJack, during the award ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NDIC’s winning entry, the Carpooling Team, developed an innovative digital carpooling application that acts as a rideshare platform aimed at reducing commuting costs for federal workers — a solution that earned them the coveted top prize of N5 million.

In addition to this, a second NDIC team came in at third place with the prize of N3 million for an innovative digital platform to enhance staff productivity and streamline administrative processes called Perfoma.

It acts as a convenient online secretariat that facilitates the creation and tracking of documents, as well as measuring the output and implementation of tasks to monitor performance of staff – a full packaged office-suite.

Speaking at the event, HOSF, Mrs. Walson-Jack, emphasised that, “Innovation is one of the six key pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25)” commending participating agencies for aligning with the federal government’s vision for a dynamic and efficient public service.

The MD/CE, Mr. Bello Hassan, who was represented at the ceremony by the Director, Strategy Development Department, Mrs Gwa Uduwak Zachary, lauded the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for sustaining the innovation tradition while commending the NDIC’s teams for their ground-breaking achievements underlining the Corporation’s commitment to excellence, problem-solving, and a forward-thinking approach to public service delivery.

