NDIC set to pay Peak Merchant Bank’s depositors, ex-staff

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said it is set to pay first liquidation dividend to ex- staff and depositors of the defunct Peak Merchant bank. The Corporation made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday by its Director , Communications & Public Affairs, Bashir Nuhu.

The statement said: “As the official Liquidator of the failed Banks in Nigeria, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), in line with its mandate wishes to inform the depositors and ex-staff (deposits) of defunct Peak Merchant Bank that it has concluded preparations to pay their first liquidation dividend.” According to the statement, “the verification exercise would enable depositors of the defunct bank to cross-check and ascertain their account information as well as balances with the bank as at closure.”

It urged all eligible stakeholders of the defunct bank to visit any NDIC offices or visit the NDIC’s website for verification of their claims commencing from Monday, 18th September to 16th October, 2023.