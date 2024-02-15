NDIC Set to Dispose of 8 Liquidated MFBs’ Properties

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the process of selling properties of liquidated microfinance banks. The Corporation has flagged off the bid process for their auctioning to the public. It confirmed this in a notice titled, ‘Sale Of Assets Of Closed Micro Finance Banks By Public Auction And Pub- lic Competitive Bid’ posted on its website.

The affected microfinance banks are Apeks Microfinance Bank Limited in Kwara; Alkaleri Microfinance Bank Limited, Bauchi; North Capital Microfinance Bank Limited In Katsina; Ogoja Microfinance Bank Limited in Cross River, and Otukpo Microfinance Bank Limited, Benue. Others are Prudential Co-Operative Microfinance Bank Limited, Akwa Ibom; Suisse Microfinance Bank Limited, Lagos, and Vibrant Microfinance Bank Limited in Delta.

NDIC said the sale was in exercise of its right as liquidator of failed microfinance banks. NDIC said interested buyers would deposit 10 percent of the bid price in a certified bank draft in favour of the respective microfinance banks. According to the NDIC, the 10 per cent draft for unsuccessful bidders will be returned. Recall that the NDIC had commenced payment of N16.18 billion to customers of failed banks.

The payment is sequel to earlier payments of various sums, which cumulatively amounted to N45.45 billion as liquidation dividends in respect of the 20 banks as at July 2023.